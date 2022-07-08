NO PAYMENTS : BOKA SALES FLOOR SUSPENDED

BOKA Tobacco Sales Floor was yesterday suspended from purchasing tobacco from farmers.

The suspension, effected by Tobacco Industry Marketing Board (TIMB), follows several reports by growers that they have spent more than a month without receiving their dues.

TIMB Public Affairs Officer, Chelesani Moyo, told H-Metro the the suspension will be reviewed after the Floor clears all its outstanding dues and provides proof of adequate financial resources.

“TIMB wishes to advise the public that we have received several complaints from growers who have not been paid by Boka Tobacco Sales Floor after sales,” said Moyo.

“As a regulator we have engaged with Boka Management to resolve the issue in an amicable manner.

“With immediate effect, TIMB has suspended all tobacco purchases by Boka until they have cleared all outstanding payments, and provided proof of adequate financial resources.

We will continue to ensure farmers are paid timeously,” said Moyo.

A number of tobacco growers visited TIMB yesterday to express their anger over the payment delays.

Among other grievances by the disgruntled farmers were their ill-treatment by officials of Boka Tobacco Auction Floor.

They were also not happy with the place where they had to sleep, for more than a month, waiting for payment.

One of the disgruntled farmers, Brighton Chikadura of Mhondoro, told H-Metro he has been subjected to abuse by bouncers and officials at Boka for the past three weeks.

“Boka has been failing us and forcing us to be exposed to criminals and weather elements for more than a month,” said Brighton.

“They are sabotaging farming and discouraging us to have faith in tobacco farming by such unprofessional actions.

“We have been sleeping on the floor in this cold weather for more than a month waiting for payment.

“Kumusha hakuendeke nekuti tinezvikwereti zvevakatibatsira pakurima uku.

“We were promised payment within 48 hours but Boka is delaying with our money for no explanation,” said Brighton.

Another farmer, Joylin Muzanenhamo of Macheke, said her tobacco went under the hammer on June 21 but she was yet to receive her payment.

“As a woman I feel abused considering that Boka sold my crops but they are delaying to give me my dues,” said Joylin.

“My family is starving while I am being forced to sleep on the floor in this cold weather, risking my health.

“Such kind of unprofessionalism is a sabotage to the farming industry,” she said.

The farmers threatened to block vehicles of Boka Tobacco Auction Floor officials if they were not paid their dues.

From TIMB, the farmers were taken to Boka Tobacco Auction Floor, and were promised to receive their dues by Wednesday. H Metro