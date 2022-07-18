skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 18 July 2022
NO DRUGS : OPERATIONS SUSPENDED
Monday, July 18, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
KILLER COPS CARRIED INTO COURT
THE two police officers, who allegedly caused the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a commuter omnibus in Harare, had to be carried into ...
JAVA ACCIDENT : FRESH DETAILS EMERGE
FIFTY-seven-year-old Tangai Tandi gazes into the sky with tear-filled eyes as if to ask the heavens why. “Nature has it that children bury...
BURNA BOY : WHY A REJECTED ZANU PF SCARF
INTERNATIONAL star Burna Boy who once endorsed the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag in 2020, has confirmed refusing to wear a Zanu PF scarf in...
I WILL NOT BE ARRESTED : BISHOP
A top Zanu PF official, who is also church leader in President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Midlands province, says he will never be arrested for ...
FOREX PRICES : GOVT ACTS
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment