NASTY SURPRISE FOR GANG WHICH BROKE OPEN SHOP SAFE

It turned out to be a bad day for criminals who broke into a press control company in the city centre after they found nothing to steal.
The incident occurred on 2 July 2022 during the night.
Bulawayo police spokesperson inspector Abednico Ncube
confirmed the incident.
He urged the members of the public to always store their
valuables at the bank, especially cash so that they do not encounter losses
especially in cases like these.
Circumstances are that on the day in question the owner of
the shop received a call from a colleague who had visited the shop in the
morning telling him about the break in.
He observed that the criminals broke a window and gained
entry during the night, they also went on to break the safe using a grinder but
they found nothing inside.
They proceeded into the storeroom and in the back room and
searched all drawers leaving all the papers and files scattered on the floor.
Their intention was to steal but they found nothing.
“We confirm that we are investigating a case of unlawful
entry into premises with intention to steal but nothing was stolen and we want
to urge other business practitioners to foil criminal activities like this
victim.
“We urge people to always bank their money and to remove
money from their premises. We believe that these criminals did not gain
anything by breaking or spending a night carrying some grinders breaking
business company. If this can be a trend then the criminals will not be
motivated to continue breaking into people’s premises however we are
investigating because breaking in itself is a criminal offense.
“We urge other business communities to emulate what this
company or business did, this is called target removal, it doesn’t mean the
company does not have money but they removed the target which is cash to foil
these criminal activities,” said Inspector Ncube. B Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment