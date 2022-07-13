MURDER ACCUSED ZANU PF BIGWIG'S SON GETS BAIL



Zanu PF Chief Whip Pupurai Togarepi’s son, Regis Nelson Togarepi, has been granted $50 000 bail for murder at the High Court in Masvingo.

The bail was granted by Justice Sunsley Zisengwe with conditions to report to Gutu Police Station every Friday.

He is jointly charged with Joseph Prudence Magombeyi (20) of Chidawanyika Village, Chief Watsomba in Mutare and Mathias Kokerai Murombo (33) of Murombo Village under Chief Makore in Gutu.

The three are charged with the murder of Takura Maindidze (18), a security guard on Monday last week.

Maindidze was allegedly murdered at Masvingo CSC Complex, and his body dumped in a bush near Mucheke River.

The accused are alleging that they assaulted Maindidze after he attempted to break into a workshop at CSC to steal meal-mealie. They were found cleaning the deceased’s blood in the workshop the next morning. Togarepi runs a milling company at CSC.

Emmanuel Matose stood for the State. Masvingo Mirror