MOHADI DAUGHTER ZEC APPOINTMENT CONDEMNED

Abigail Millicent Mohadi-Ambrose is one of the six
newly-appointed Zec commissioners who were sworn in by President Emmerson
Mnangagwa at State House yesterday.
Catherine Mpofu, Jane Mbetu Nzvenga, Kudzai Shava, Rosewita
Murutare and Shepherd Manhivi are the other commissioners.
Millicent’s father, Mohadi, served as the country’s second
vice-president since 2017 before he was forced to resign last year following an
expose of his illicit affairs with one of his married subordinate.
Her mother, Tambudzani, Mohadi’s ex-wife, is Zanu PF member
and senator for Beitbridge. Millicent, an accountant by profession, is also
involved in philanthropic work, according to Zec.
But her appointment has drawn mixed reactions, with the
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere saying: “The
appointment is unconstitutional and it poses serious questions on the
credibility of Zec.
“The Constitution explicitly requires Zec to be independent
and not partisan. The appointment clearly violated the constitutional
imperative and we call the appointment to be rescinded forthwith.
“It raises serious conflict of interest issues and goes to
the root of fairness and free and fair elections, to appoint the daughter of a
top Zanu PF functionary violence of the constitutional standard of a free and
fair election.”
Lawyer Obey Shava said: “The appointment… goes to the root
of its integrity as an independent commission. This move has deprived Zec of
any good repute. It doesn’t inspire confidence that it would supervise any free
& fair electoral processes.”
But Information ministry secretary Ndabaningi Mangwana said
there was nothing amiss in her appointment.
“Children and relatives of high-profile people have the
right to employment and service to their country as everyone else,” Mangwana
posted on Twitter. “That is why it’s called, ‘equal opportunities.’”
Academic Methuseli Moyo also said there was nothing amiss
in Mohadi’s daughter being appointed a Zec commissioner if she had the
necessary qualifications.
“The only criticism I have heard is that she is Kembo
Mohadi’s daughter,” Moyo said.
No comment could be obtained from Zec spokesperson Jasper
Mangwana. He was not answering his phone.
Zec has been in the eye of a storm after data analysts
unearthed several irregularities which exposed the electoral body’s lack of
credibility.
Another political analyst Rashweat Mukundu said the
appointment had highlighted government’s lack of seriousness in implementing
the necessary reforms that guaranteed Zec independence.
“If it happens that there is a misunderstanding between
Mohadi’s party Zanu PF and another political party, the real question is, which
side would Millicent support? This is a sad and dangerous development
considering that Zimbabwe’s elections are contentious,” he said.
0 comments:
Post a Comment