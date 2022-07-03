MINER INVADES VILLAGERS GRAVEYARD

NTOLA villagers in Umzingwane, Matabeleland South are furious after gold mining company, Heywood Mining pegged claims in graveyards, at a school and their farming land.
Villagers are accusing traditional leaders of being
complicit in the parcelling out of mining claims on their land to the miner.
One village who requested anonymity said: “We are saddened
by the fact that our Chief had a meeting at Cresta Churchill Hotel with the
miner on Saturday last week. He informed us that he was sent by the miner to
apologise on their behalf and that they wish to have a positive relationship
with the villagers.
“It raises eyebrows to learn that our Chief seems to be in
agreement with the miner. He told us that the miner will continue mining
despite our disapproval. We are the villagers who are affected, the matter was
supposed to be discussed in our midst.”
Matabeleland South mining director, Khumbulani Mlangeni
confirmed the misunderstandings between the villagers and miner.
“The issue was reported and there is a pending
multi-stakeholder visit,” Mlangeni said.
Mzinyathini Chief Stanley Gwebu said after the community
had started illegally mining for gold in the area it enticed the Heywood miner
to seek permission to mine the area.
“I had a meeting with the traditional leaders in the
community who disagreed with the miner to conduct activities at Ntola village,”
Gwebu said.
“The miner had wished to engage the people, but bringing
the two parties might be a grave mistake because they are not willing to
compromise on the issue.” The mining company officials could not be reached for
comment. Newsday
