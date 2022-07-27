MENTALLY ILL MAN AXES NEIGHBOUR

A GWERU woman was murdered by her neighbour’s mentally-challenged nephew while trying to restrain him from damaging the house.

Charity Moyo (59) was axed on the head by the suspect, Panashe Jamari (20), who is believed to be mentally ill.

Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms investigating a murder case following the death of a woman, Charity Moyo, aged 59, who died on admission at Gweru Provincial Hospital after she was struck with an axe several times by her neighbour’s nephew.

“The matter occurred on 23 July 2022 at about 8am in Mkoba 16 high density suburb in Gweru.

“It is said the suspect, Panashe Jamari, aged 20, and believed to be mentally ill, resides with his aunt.

“It is said the suspect became violent while inside the house and started breaking windows with an axe.

“The aunt and the now deceased Charity Moyo forced open the door to try and stop him from further damaging the property.

“Charity Moyo was struck with an axe and sustained severe head injuries that led to her death.

“The suspect was arrested,” said Insp Mahoko.

The police urged members of the public to seek medical help for their mentally-challenged relatives. H Metro