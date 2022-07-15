MECHANIC DRUGS TEEN DAUGHTER, FORCES HIMSELF ON HER

A WELL-KNOWN Mutare mechanic who is also trying his hand in the local film industry as an actor allegedly drugged his 13-year-old daughter before sexually abusing her, marking the genesis of a series of forced and incestuous intimacy that occurred at different places around the city.

The matter in which the 33-year- mechanic (name withheld to protect the teenage daughter) is accused of forcing himself on his daughter, came to light after he was recently arraigned before Mutare Magistrates’ Court facing rape charges.

Although he was initially denied bail when he first appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Prisca Manhibi, Mutare District Prosecutor, Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira told The Manica Post that the mechanic was later granted bail by the High Court.

He was set to reappear before the court yesterday (Thursday) for trial.

The mechanic who gained popularity in the Mutare automobile industry circles as a VW specialist resides in Dangamvura and his biological daughter is a learner at a local high school.

It is the State’s case led by Ms Sandra Mlambo that on an unknown date in 2021, the mechanic brought some juice and laced it with an unknown drug and gave it to his 13-year-old daughter, son and wife to drink.

In a few minutes, the teenager started feeling dizzy and vomited.

The court heard that in her sickly state, the 13-year-old saw the accused person lifting her brother and placing him in his car which was parked outside the home.

The 13-year-old left for her bedroom while vomiting and the accused person followed her.

The mechanic is alleged to have lifted the teenager and took her to his bedroom where he raped her.

The court also heard that the mechanic would occasionally sexually abuse the teenager whenever he so pleased.

Ms Mlambo said the mechanic would intentionally withdraw the girl’s bus fare so that she would visit his office where he would sexually abuse her.

At times, the court heard that he would take the youngster to a secluded place in a bushy area near Dangamvura where he would sexually abuse her in the car.

On June 4, 2022, the 13-year-old girl wanted a file to use at school and went to her father’s workshop.

Instead of taking his daughter to town to buy the file, the mechanic allegedly drove his vehicle to a bushy area where he had oral intercourse with his daughter before raping her.

The teenager later informed her mother about the abuse who then took her to the police to file a complaint.

The teenager was medically examined and the report is before the courts as an exhibit. Manica Post