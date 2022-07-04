MAN STABS TWO TO DEATH AFTER WIFE IS FONDLED

A Domboshava man allegedly stabbed two men to death after one of them was reported to have fondled his wife’s breast while dancing at a bottle store at Zimbiru Business Centre in the same area.
Terrence Janguma (29) of Mungate Village was taken to the
Harare Magistrates Court last week charged with two counts of murder.
He allegedly stabbed Allan Mugova and his friend Tafadzwa
Muponda to death, with a broken empty bottle.
He was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared
before magistrate, Mrs Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody to July 18 and
advised him to approach the High Court for bail application.
Prosecutor Mr Anesu Chirenje alleged that on June 27 at
around 2.30am, Janguma was drinking beer at Garanehama Bottle Store in the
company of his wife, Memory Zacharia, and sister-in-law Sibongile Zacharia.
It is said that the late Mugova, who was in the company of
his friend Muponda, approached Memory who was dancing and fondled her breast.
This appeared not to have settled well with Janguma, who
allegedly became furious and confronted Mugova, ordering him to stop fondling
his wife.
The court heard that an altercation ensued between Janguma
and Mugova. Janguma allegedly broke an empty beer bottle, stabbed Mugova once
on the chest before turning on Muponda, whom he stabbed in the stomach.
Mugova and Muponda are said to have fled in different
directions, but died a few metres from the bottle store as a result of the
injuries.
Janguma, his wife and sister-in-law, are said to have
disappeared from the scene after the attack. Herald
