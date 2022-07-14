MAN ON COMMUNITY SERVICE SMOKES WEED AT COURT

A-23-year-old man staying in Rujeko C, Masvingo, was caught smoking dagga behind the Magistrates Court on Tuesday this week where he is doing community service for theft. He was left with 36 hours of community service on the theft charge.

Silence Alphias Hove (23) appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Ritaiswe Silaigwana yesterday facing charges of unlawful possession or use of dangerous drugs.

Magistrate Silaigwana ordered him to pay ZWL$10 000 fine or spend 15 days in jail.

Hove was arrested by Constable Shambare and Constable Hendrick who were attending a case at the court.

The court heard that Police received a tip-off at around 11:30 am yesterday that there was a person on community service at the backyard of Masvingo Magistrates Court who was preparing a cigarette of dagga.

The cops reacted swiftly and proceeded to the scene where they found Hove smoking dagga. They introduced themselves, arrested him and locked him away at Masvingo Central Police Station. The stub of dagga was recovered and used as an exhibit in court. Nixon Chamisa Prosecuted. Masvingo Mirror