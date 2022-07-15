MAN LOSES $127 000 TO WHATSAPP HACKER

A MAN from Bulawayo lost $127 000 to a man who hacked a fellow WhatsApp group member’s number and used it to hoodwink him and other people in different WhatsApp groups to think that he was a foreign currency trader.

The victim, Clive Dhliwayo (44) from Southwold suburb fell victim as he thought a fellow resident named Tessa Mangani, whose WhatsApp number had been hacked, was offering US dollars at a favourable rate. He transferred $127 000 into the alleged scammer’s bank account and thought he was going to get US$750 in return.

When he later approached Mangani, he discovered that Mangani was unaware of the transactions.

This was heard when Kenneth Batsirai Doro (41) from Marondera appeared in court charged with fraud as defined in Section 136 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:36.

He was not asked to plead and was remanded out of custody to July 22 on $20 000 bail.

Allegations against Doro are that sometime in February this year he hacked Mangani’s mobile number and started communicating with her WhatsApp contacts.

He reportedly sent an advert on Mangani’s residents WhatsApp group, Southwold Residents Association, purporting that he had US$3 500 and wanted local currency.

It is reported that Dhliwayo who was looking for US$750 and believing that it was a fellow resident responded to the advert saying he was interested.

The two reportedly discussed and agreed on the exchange rate.

Dhliwayo was given Doro’s bank account into which he transferred $127 000 and was supposed to get US$750.

Dhliwayo later went to Mangani to collect his foreign currency and that is when he discovered that Mangani’s line was hacked.

A report was made to the police and investigations led to Doro’s arrest and his subsequent appearance in court. B Metro