MAN KILLS MUKWASHA

A GOKWE man is in trouble after beating up his sister’s husband, who later died, from injuries sustained in the attack.

This followed a dispute involving the sister.

Kwirirai Muvemba of Gokwe, under Chief Chireya, is alleged to have murdered Teverai Mudzengi.

Police Midlands spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the incident.

“Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms investigating a case of murder following the death of a Chireya man aged 38 years.

“The incident occurred on 13 July 2022 at Mudzengi Village, under Chief Chireya, in Gokwe North.

“It is alleged that the now deceased, Teverai Mudzengi, and the suspect, Kwirirai Muvembi Tinashe, were brother-in-laws and on that fateful evening the two were going home together.

“A misunderstanding arose between the two, where the suspect ordered the now deceased to take back his wife, who was staying at accused’s homestead,” said Inspector Mahoko.

The misunderstanding resulted in the suspect assaulting his brother-in-law until he fell unconscious.

“The misunderstanding intensified resulting in the suspect Kwirirai assaulting Teverai several times on the head and stomach with a log.

“Teverai sustained serious head injuries and he screamed for help.

Joakim Mubangi, of the same village, heard him screaming for help and ran to the scene where he found the suspect assaulting Teverai.

“Efforts to refrain the suspect from further assaulting the victim were fruitless and Joakim ran to the village to advise Teverai’s father of the incident

“The suspect fled the scene when he saw the two coming, leaving Teverai lying unconscious, in a pool of blood.

“The matter was reported to the police and the scene was attended.

“Teverai died before he could be ferried to the clinic.

“The body of the deceased was carried to Gokwe North Hospital awaiting post-mortem,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Meanwhile, the police have urged members of the public to solve their differences amicably than to resort to violence, which could lead to the loss of life. H Metro