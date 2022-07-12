MAID MIXES DIASPORAN'S KIDS PORRIDGE WITH BUTE

AN elderly woman has been accused of mixing porridge with traditional snuff for the minor children she was looking after in Mufakose.

Alice Ziyenge was reported to have been doing this as punishment for those who misbehaved among the children who were under her care for the past seven months.

Gogo Alice is further alleged to have been forcing the minors to take the snuff before they leave for school.

Gogo Alice’s form of punishment leaked to the minor children’s mother, Petronela Mazise.

Petronela, who is based in United Kingdom, told H-Metro that Gogo Alice has been receiving US$130 for the past seven months.

She now regrets her decision to leave her kids under her care.

“I regret leaving my children under Gogo Alice’s care,” said Petronela.

“She has been receiving her monthly salary of US$130, through Mukuru, but this has never worked in my favour.

“She has destroyed my children’s life, assaulting them, forcing them to eat porridge mixed with traditional snuff as punishment.

“Ndirikure nevana vangu, vakashungurudzwa zvikuru saka ndakaudza amai vangu kuti vamuyendese kumba kwake Saturday.

“I have plans to lodge a police report against Gogo Alice,” said Petronela.

Gogo Alice refused to entertain H-Metro.

However, her daughter Thandiwe Nyamundanda said a lot has been happening but she cannot disclose it for now.

“Gogo Alice is now at my house, I went to pick her up from where she was working as a maid,” said Thandiwe.

“I was told that a lot has been happening but I cannot say much for now.

“I will inform you more after consulting Gogo Alice,” she said.

Gogo Alice is heard in the audio she sent to her cousin saying that she had mixed the children’s porridge with traditional snuff and had assaulted them for misbehaving. H Metro