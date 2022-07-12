LIVINGSTONE POST MORTEM RESULTS OUT : NO CAUSE OF DEATH

RELATIVES of the missing St Mathias Tsonzo student, Livingstone Sunhwa, have revealed the post-mortem results of the remains found in Tsonzo do not indicate the cause of death.
Family spokesperson, Sylvia Paunganwa, said the post-mortem
results had no cause of death, while DNA tests are still being conducted.
“The only progress that is there so far is that the
post-mortem results are out.
“But, they couldn’t come up with the cause of death as they
stated that it was hampered by the state of the remains and the time that had
elapsed.
“The DNA tests are yet to be released. We would also like
to thank all those who helped us with the money for DNA tests. We are pleased
to inform you that the State paid for the DNA tests.
“That is all we can share at the moment.”
The remains, which some claim are those of Livingstone,
were found near St Mathias Tsonzo High School, along a riverbed.
Close relatives, and the family of Livingstone, were told
that it could have been a result of suicide as there was a string, made from
shoelace and cloth, found tied and hanging from a tree near the stream, where
the remains were found.
However, the family is on record saying they don’t believe
the suicide theory.
They are also positive the remains are those of Livingstone
as they positively identified his belongings found at the scene, such as the
shoes, Gucci belt and white vest.
Livingstone was arrested after he broke into a school
tuckshop and stole goodies, which were later recovered.
He disappeared between December 5 and 6 after being
released by the police into his headmaster’s custody to write his final O’
Level exam. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment