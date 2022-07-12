KILLER COPS CARRIED INTO COURT



THE two police officers, who allegedly caused the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a commuter omnibus in Harare, had to be carried into court yesterday.

They are facing murder allegations.

The police duo of Demitri Chimutanda and Job Mapfumo appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda. They are still carrying the scars of the beating they suffered at the hands of a raging mob, which was angered by their conduct.

The two appeared together with the kombi driver Professor Mhandu.

The court heard that on Friday, along Highfield Road near Mapuranga intersection, Mhandu was spotted driving a commuter omnibus by the two police officers and had stopped at an illegal spot to get passengers.

On being approached by the two policemen, who wanted to arrest him for picking and dropping passengers at an undesignated point, Mhandu sped off but the two cops managed to catch up with him.

Mhandu allegedly resisted arrest and wrestled with the police officers while Chimutanda held the steering wheel.

The court heard that during the scuffle, the vehicle veered off the road and hit Trymore Chinyamakobve, who was tying his shoe laces, by the road side.

He died on the spot.

The three were then beaten up by an angry mob