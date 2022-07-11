JILTED MAN KILLS WIFE'S MOTHER

CRIMES of passion are on the increase in Chinhoyi following the gruesome murder of yet another woman over a love relationship.

Last month, a Chikonohono woman, Petronella Dube, was murdered in cold blood by an artisanal minor, after she was found with another boyfriend, inside her house.

This time around, a jilted man, who murdered his girlfriend’s mother for disapproving his relationship with her daughter, has appeared in court.

Simbarashe Manyuka, 21, of Village 6 Finland, Chinhoyi, was not asked to plead when he appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate, Batsiranai Madzingira, charged with murder.

Bail was opposed because they were high chances the accused could abscond.

He was remanded in custody to July 20. Prosecutor, Olivia Mukaro, told the court that on July 1 this year, Manyuka stabbed the now deceased, Hazvinei Chareka, 31, on the collar bone, with a knife.

She had not consented to his relationship with her 14-year-old daughter.

The now deceased confronted Manyuka to warn him about his relationship with her daughter.

The offence was committed around 6pm.