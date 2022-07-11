JILTED MAN KILLS WIFE'S MOTHER

CRIMES of passion are on the increase in Chinhoyi following the gruesome murder of yet another woman over a love relationship.
Last month, a
Chikonohono woman, Petronella Dube, was murdered in cold blood by an
artisanal minor, after she was found with another boyfriend, inside her house.
This time around, a jilted man, who murdered his
girlfriend’s mother for disapproving his relationship with her daughter, has
appeared in court.
Simbarashe Manyuka, 21, of Village 6 Finland, Chinhoyi, was
not asked to plead when he appeared before Chinhoyi magistrate, Batsiranai
Madzingira, charged with murder.
Bail was opposed because they were high chances the accused
could abscond.
He was remanded in custody to July 20. Prosecutor, Olivia
Mukaro, told the court that on July 1 this year, Manyuka stabbed the now deceased, Hazvinei
Chareka, 31, on the collar bone, with a knife.
She had not consented to his relationship with her
14-year-old daughter.
The now deceased confronted Manyuka to warn him about his
relationship with her daughter.
The offence was committed around 6pm.
