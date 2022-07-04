I'M STARVING : FIRECRACKER VICTIM

A teenage boy seriously injured when a fire cracker exploded and damaged his face is facing starvation after his mother failed to continue operating her vending business as she spends most of the time attending him.
Godfey Munhungaupi is now losing weight fast as he cannot
eat enough. He was supposed to undergo an emergency operation at Mpilo Hospital
but due to his low weight doctors did not operate sauing that chances of
survival were very low.
Ms Rudo Munhungaupi, Godfrey’s mother said Godfrey is
facing a 23-hour operation adding that she is failing to feed her son enough so
that he reaches the recommended weight in order for him to undergo an
operation.
Godfrey is now facing an operation to remove a bone from
his feet so that it is used to reconstruct a chin. The boy survives on crushed
foods since he cannot chew as he has no teeth.
“I am currently seeking for help to feed Godfrey. The
situation was worsened because I spend the whole day taking care of him. He
cannot do anything alone, moreover l have the other three minor children. They
all want to eat but the situation is now difficult for me. Doctors refuse to
continue with the operation but urge me to go and feed him so that he gets the
recommended weight essential for the operation. At the moment he weighs 30 kg
so l am appealing for help,” she said.
Godfrey connected a fire cracker to a solar panel and used
his tongue to test current flow, resulting in the fire cracker exploding and
his tongue being split into two. He also lost some teeth during the incident.
The boy was supposed to undergo five operations; he was
first operated on last year at Parirenyatwa Group of hospitals at the after
well-wishers donated $54 000 to cover his medical bills.
The first operation focused on cleaning and stitching the
wounds on the face and mouth while the second operation is targeted to remove
bone and tissues from other parts of his body and construct the chin. The boy’s
mother Mrs Rudo Munhungaupi has her son at home but his condition is still
critical.
She also said the doctors have also suggested that the
child needs to go for plastic surgery outside Zimbabwe after the second
operation has been conducted. Mrs Munhungaupi said those willing to assist can
contact her on 0788 124 461 or send donations to the same number. Herald
