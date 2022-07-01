I NOW FEAR FOR MY LIFE, SAYS MADAM BOSS

COMEDIENNE and socialite, Tyra “Madam Boss” Chikocho, says she is living in fear after receiving death threats from strangers, both on her mobile phone, and on social media.

The multiple award-winning entertainer said she was not sure who was behind the threats.

In a now-deleted post on Facebook, Madam Boss claimed she was receiving death threats from an unknown caller.

In an interview with H-Metro, Madam Boss said she would never joke with sensitive things of such a magnitude.

“It passed and I don’t want to dwell on it because how can I joke about things like that?

“I don’t want it to be in public, that is the reason why I took down the post, I wouldn’t want to alert my enemies.

“I have no idea what might have led people to threaten me. Actually, I think they are just strangers who don’t like me,” she said.

She said she would remain strong and cautious as she tries to recover from the trauma.

“If you are being threatened by people you don’t know, you have no time to think about who it is.

“It can be someone close to you or it can be someone far away. It’s just difficult to tell who exactly it is.

“To be honest, I don’t know the motive of the people behind these threats,” she said.

She said she would not lose sleep over haters who don’t want to see her succeeding in life.

“Haters are always there. As a celebrity, you are surrounded by many people who can turn into haters.

“Even anyone, who is not a celebrity, can even testify how sometimes one can be surrounded by negative energy.

“So, if a normal person can have haters, it can be worse when it is me.

“But, I don’t know who it was. The threat came through the phone. But that doesn’t matter and won’t change me.

I would like to tell my fans that I love them and I am indebted for the support they give me every day.

“We all should be careful irrespective of who we are in society. We should be guided by the right principles and never stop praying.”

In recent weeks, Madam Boss was among the celebrities who spearheaded the campaign to resolve the issue of missing St Mathias Tsonzo High School student, Livingstone Sunhwa.

His family believe the remains, which were found recently, belong to the schoolboy. H Metro