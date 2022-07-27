skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Wednesday, 27 July 2022
HOUNDED JONATHAN MOYO THREATENS TO EXPOSE CHAMISA
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
ED MUM AS AUSSIE POLICE PROBE RAPE CLAIMS
Australian police on Tuesday said they would work with international bodies to investigate rape allegations against Zimbabwe’s president E...
BUSINESSMAN'S NEW LOVER HARASSING ME
A 33-year-old Harare woman was granted a peace order against local businessman, Norman “Exiles” Zanga whom she had been in a four-year relat...
WE DO NOT DEAL WITH RUMOURS : CHARAMBA
. Presidential spokesperson George Charamba,has said Susan Mutami’s allegations mere gossip. “We do not deal with rumours at the President...
I WAS IN INDIA : SOLDIER CONVICTED OF ED GRENADE ATTACK
Four years after President Emmerson Mnangagwa survived an assassination attempt it has emerged that a former soldier, who was convicted by t...
SO BIZARRE, SAYS CHAMISA
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment