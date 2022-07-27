HOTEL DEATH : FOUR ARRESTED

FOUR suspects have been arrested following the discovery of Denzel Dube’s body behind the Midlands Hotel car park in Gweru on Monday morning.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, confirmed the arrest of Nkosi Ncube (26), Terrence Sibanda (28), Washington Ngwenya (20) and Jealous Matola (21), all from Umsungwe Road, Ridgemont, in Gweru.

“Investigations have since linked the body to an assault case of a man reported at Gweru Central by an informant Samuel Jackson Jacha.

“He reported last Friday, at about 8.30pm, that he had just witnessed four men assaulting a man who had just come out of Pandas Bar in 3rd Street in the Central Business District.

He claimed the assailants were using a rubber sjambok, empty beer bottles and an okapi knife.

“The badly injured victim managed to escape to an unknown destination,” said Insp Mahoko.

The police attended the scene, leading to the arrest of the four suspects, who initially faced assault charges.

However, their charges were changed to murder after the discovery of Dube’s body.

“On Saturday, July 23, 2022, the four suspects were taken to court where they were remanded in custody, while investigations continued.

“On Monday July 25, 2022 at 7.30am, an informant Tendai Mafuratidze reported at Gweru Central that he had discovered a body in a motor vehicle in a car park.

“Police attended the scene and the four suspects are now being charged with murder.

“Injuries reported to have been inflicted on the assault victim on Friday night tally with those on the body,” he said. H Metro