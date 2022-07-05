HE IS DISRUPTING HER EDUCATION : FATHER DRAGS DAUGHTER'S LOVER TO COURT

A CONCERNED father dragged his daughter’s 24-year-old boyfriend to court, claiming he was disrupting her education.

Thomas Mahachi claims he caught his daughter, who is doing Upper Sixth, in bed with Takunda Muza.

Thomas has since applied for a peace order against Takunda.

“I always suspected that there was something going on between my daughter and this boy but I didn’t have enough proof to back my suspicions.

“One day, I got a tip from a neighbour that my daughter was taking her boyfriend to my house in the afternoons, when no one would be home.

“I was shocked that my daughter had been behaving like that and decided to follow up on the allegations,” he said.

In his defence, Takunda, who was represented by his mother, admitted to the claims and promised to end the relationship.

Magistrate Sharon Mashavire granted the peace order in Thomas’ favour.

Takunda was ordered to stay away from Thomas’ daughter. H Metro