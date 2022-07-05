GWEKWERERE'S LOVER ORDERED TO PAY $1M

NATASHA GREEN, the lover of retired footballer — Evans Gwekwerere — has been ordered to pay $1 million in damages for snatching the former Dynamos forward from his first wife.

Gwekwerere’s ex-wife, Makanyara Mafunga, made the claims at the High Court where she accused Natasha of having an adulterous affair with the former Warriors striker.

In her papers, Makanyara stated that she married Gwekwerere under the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11) on November 1, 2020, and the marriage still subsists.

Makanyara claims she discovered that Gwekwerere was dating Natasha only three weeks into their marriage.

Natasha did not enter her appearance to defend the summons or file a plea to stop the action.

“Natasha is alleged to be currently cohabiting with Gwekwerere.

“Makanyara’s marriage was not blessed with a child, but Green and Gwekwerere are said to have been blessed with one.

“It is Makanyara’s further evidence that attempts to engage Natasha have been unsuccessful.

It is alleged that Natasha has brazenly violated the sanctity of Makanyara’s marriage and in the process has seriously disrespected and injured her feelings and dignity particularly as the husband has left her and moved in with Natasha.

“Mafunga claims to have lost the love and affection of her husband as well as support, comfort, status and luxury that comes with a stable marriage,” reads part of the summons.

Makanyara claimed she suffered depression because of the humiliation brought about by the affair.

“Furthermore, Makanyara alleges that due to this adulterous affair, her marriage relationship with her husband is now strained and she has suffered stress and depression.” H Metro