At the launch of the Gold Coins known as Mosi-oa-Tunya, RBZ Governor Dr Mangudya says 2000 gold coins have been released into the market. Do you think these will work? pic.twitter.com/DP6oq8TprP

— SlyMediaTv on Fcbk 338K Followers ,114K on YouTube (@SlymediaproTv) July 25, 2022