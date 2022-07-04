GOKWE BY ELECTION DATE SET

President Mnangagwa has fixed Saturday August 27, 2022, as the date on which Gokwe-Kabuyuni by-election to fill in the vacancy created by the death of Cde Leonard Chikomba will be held.

In a Statutory Instrument of an Extraordinary Government Gazette published last Friday, President Mnangagwa set 22 July as the date on which the Nomination Court will sit at Gweru magistrate court to receive nominations of candidates for election for the Constituency.

Cde Chikomba, who was also a Zanu PF Central Committee member was declared a provincial liberation hero.

Popularly known as “Bhudhi”, Cde Chikomba died in a car accident in May 20km away from his home along the Gokwe-Chitekete Highway when he was coming from a Zanu PF Provincial Coordinating Committee meeting in Gweru. Herald