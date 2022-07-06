GET OUT : SA POLICE MINISTER LOSES HIS COOL



Police minister Bheki Cele’s rant against his critics this week has drawn sharp reaction across Mzansi, with some claiming he was justified in his response and others calling for him to be given the boot.

Cele lost his cool during a community meeting in Gugulethu in the Western Cape on Tuesday after Action Society’s director of community safety Ian Cameron challenged him on the alleged failure of police to combat crime in the area.

Cele spent several minutes defending his struggle credentials.

“That is why I was sent to prison. That is why I was sent to Robben Island. That’s why I lived in the cold water, that is why I ate bad food, because I was fighting for human rights.

“Don’t teach me about human rights. Don’t tell me about the safety of my people. I fought for it, I nearly died for it. I was arrested for it, I was exiled for it,” Cele said, telling Cameron not to “provoke” him.





When Cameron tried to respond, Cele told him to “shut up” and told him to “listen” or “get out”.

Cameron was escorted out of the venue by police and security officials.