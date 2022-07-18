GANG RAIDS BOOZE TRUCK, FLEE WITH US$25K

A liquor delivery truck driver lost US$25 000 cash to armed robbers along the Chakari-Chegutu Road on Saturday.
In a statement, police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner
Paul Nyathi, said two unidentified men and a woman, armed with unknown rifles,
intercepted a liquor delivery truck.
They stole money as well as two cellphones from the driver
and his assistant.
Asst Comm Nyathi said police are also investigating a
robbery case, which occurred on Friday, at the Vehicle Inspection Depot in
Bulawayo.
“Eight unidentified suspects, armed with iron bars as well
as screwdrivers, are reported to have attacked three security guards, who were
on duty at the depot, before stealing US$1150 and Z$255 000 cash.
“The suspects disarmed one of the security guards and stole
a 303 rifle, serial number 556340HW38, with no ammunition.
“Anyone with information to contact any nearest police
station,” said Ass Comm Nyathi. H Metro
