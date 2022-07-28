GANG BREAKS INTO TOP LAWYER'S WAREHOUSE, NABBED BY CCTV

TOP lawyer, Arshiel Mugiya, lost tyres worth US$14 000 after a Mbare trio broke into his warehouse, a Harare court heard yesterday.
Collen Chibowa, Kenneth Murahwa and Tinashe Mvindi,
appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded them in custody
pending a bail hearing.
The complainant, King Tyres, is being represented by
Mugiya, its managing director.
The court heard that on Sunday, the three and their
accomplices currently on the run, connived to break into Mugiya’s warehouse at
the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Exhibition Park.
It is the State’s case that they drove to the warehouse in
a Mitsubishi Canter vehicle, which was being driven by Murahwa, and a Toyota
Hilux KZ being driven by Chibowa.
They allegedly broke the security door and gained entry
into the warehouse where tyres of different sizes were stored.
The trio, and their accomplices, stole 461 tyres, which
they loaded into their vehicles and left the scene.
They returned a second time and loaded the cars with more
tyres and fled.
Preliminary investigations, through review of a Close
Circuit Television installed around the Harare Showground area, picked the two
vehicles coming from the direction of the crime scene. It prompted an intense
investigation, which led to the arrest of the three.
Only 31 tyres were recovered.
Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro
