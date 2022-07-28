GANG BREAKS INTO TOP LAWYER'S WAREHOUSE, NABBED BY CCTV

TOP lawyer, Arshiel Mugiya, lost tyres worth US$14 000 after a Mbare trio broke into his warehouse, a Harare court heard yesterday.

Collen Chibowa, Kenneth Murahwa and Tinashe Mvindi, appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded them in custody pending a bail hearing.

The complainant, King Tyres, is being represented by Mugiya, its managing director.

The court heard that on Sunday, the three and their accomplices currently on the run, connived to break into Mugiya’s warehouse at the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show Exhibition Park.

It is the State’s case that they drove to the warehouse in a Mitsubishi Canter vehicle, which was being driven by Murahwa, and a Toyota Hilux KZ being driven by Chibowa.

They allegedly broke the security door and gained entry into the warehouse where tyres of different sizes were stored.

The trio, and their accomplices, stole 461 tyres, which they loaded into their vehicles and left the scene.

They returned a second time and loaded the cars with more tyres and fled.

Preliminary investigations, through review of a Close Circuit Television installed around the Harare Showground area, picked the two vehicles coming from the direction of the crime scene. It prompted an intense investigation, which led to the arrest of the three.

Only 31 tyres were recovered.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State. H Metro