GAMES AT SAKUBVA STADIUM BANNED



ZIFA through a special Premier Soccer League inspection team led by Xolisani Gwesela has banned games at Sakubva Stadium for the next three weeks to allow for upgrading of the pitch which has deteriorated to unacceptable levels.

All matches will be played at Vhengere Stadium in Rusape for the period of rehabilitation The Mirror has been informed.

Sakubva stadium is a home ground for Mutare’s top premier league teams Manica Diamonds and Tenax.

Sakubva has been condemned for its rugged and bumpy turf and substandard goal posts which are a risk to the safety of players.

Gwesela confirmed the ban to The Mirror and said the state of the pitch had gone down to unacceptable levels and needed to be ‘fixed’.

“We banned the stadium this week because the pitch has deteriorated to unacceptable levels. We have given Mutare City Council three weeks to upgrade the pitch before the stadium is reconsidered to host matches in line with FIFA standards,” said Gwesela.

“In the meantime all matches are switched to Vhengere Stadium in Rusape. It is our plea that the local authority quickly attend to the issues,” added Gwesela.

Mutare Spokesperson Spren Mutiwi confirmed the ban and said the local authority has started the renovations to meet ZIFA and FIFA standards.

“The ban is to do with the pitch, in particular the turf which is overused by the four (4) teams using the stadium. Two of them Black Rhinos and Craneborne opted out to use Vhengere as their home ground.

“We are quite sure the ban also follows an incident that happened last week where goal posts fell during a match between Manica Diamonds and Bulawayo City,” said Mutiwi. Masvingo Mirror