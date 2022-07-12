FOUR THIEVING COPS REMANDED IN CUSTODY



THE four police officers, who are accused of breaking a safe they had recovered and sharing the loot among themselves, were yesterday remanded in custody to today pending bail ruling.

The four police officers, who are attached to CID Borrowdale Post – Edward Mateta, Tinashe Matongo, Princess Matikiti and Costa Davison – appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

The court heard that on Friday, at around 6pm, the gang received information that Viola Mutumbu had stolen a safe containing US$70 000, and jewellery worth US$10 000, at No. 2 Harvey Close in Belvedere.

They learnt that she had given the safe to Chriswell Fainoza for safekeeping.

The police officers arrested Mutumbu and recovered the safe from Fainoza.

They then unlawfully released Mutumbu before they broke the safe and stole the US$70 000 and jewellery.

They allegedly shared the money among themselves and gave Fainoza US$4000 as his share.

A police report was lodged leading to the gang’s arrest.

Ngonidzashe Kaseke appeared for the State.

Meanwhile, Mutumbu appeared before Harare magistrate Yeukai Dzuda facing unlawful entry charges.

Allegations are that on July 2 this year, the complainant, Sheckhar Sankpal, left home in the company of Mutumbu’s husband, Prince Fainoza, who is employed as a driver by the complainant.

During the duo’s absence, Mutumbu hatched a plan to steal and went to the complainant’s house where she forcibly opened the doors using a metal bar.

She accessed the complainant’s bedroom, which she ransacked, and stole a portable metal safe with buttons containing cash US$70 000 and jewellery worth US$10000 and hid it.

Her husband returned home with his boss and discovered the offence and made a police report.

In order to conceal the offence Mutumbu called her husband’s brother, Chriswell Fainoza, and gave him the money which he hid.

When the offence came to light, Fainoza led the police to where he had hidden his share of US$4000. H Metro