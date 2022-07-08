FOOTIE STAR TURNED DRUG DEALER ARRESTED

HARARE City player, Jerry Chipangura, is in custody pending bail ruling after he was accused of being a drug dealer.

He was allegedly found in possession of crystal meth worth $200 000.

Chipangura was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Stanford Mambanje, who remanded him in custody to next week.

The court heard that on June 30, police received information that Chipangura was dealing in crystal meth in New Mabvuku, Harare.

Acting on the information, detectives proceeded to New Mabvuku where they found Chipangura along John Tapedza Road, Old Mabvuku, Harare.

The police introduced themselves and advised him about the purpose of their visit.

A search was conducted on the small Adidas black bag he was carrying and two sachets of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine were seized.

Chipangura was subsequently arrested and the police went to his home where further searches were conducted but nothing was recovered

The recovered crystal meth weighed 40 grams and has a street value of $200 000.

Lancelot Mutsokoti appeared for the State. H Metro