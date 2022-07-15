FIVE INDIAN NATIONALS KIDNAPPED IN BEITBRIDGE

FIVE Indian nationals, including a baby travelling from Bulawayo to Beitbridge, have been kidnapped in the border town.
They were travelling in a small car when their kidnappers
intercepted the vehicle, demanded ransom before whisking them away.
“We are investigating the case and hope to have leads soon.
This was, indeed, a group of foreign nationals who were travelling to
Beitbridge,” national police spokesman Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told
NewsDay Weekender yesterday.
It is understood the Indians arrived by air from their
country, and proceeded to Bulawayo by bus from where their contact hired a
vehicle to take them to Beitbridge.
Sources said the incident happened just after the tollgate
when entering Beitbridge.
Sources close to the investigations said the kidnappers
were initially demanding a ransom of US$2 000 for each person.
“Police have been making follow-ups and have been to
Makakavhule, where reports of human trafficking have been received,” the
sources said.
“The kidnappers have sent photographs and they were cheeky
enough to have police talk to their victims, who are now known to have been
smuggled into Musina, South Africa.”
Earlier this year, about eight Somali nationals died in an
accident when feuding human traffickers allegedly engaged in a high-speed car
chase in a fight over trafficked victims. Newsday
