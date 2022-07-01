FAMILY DEMANDS CAR, RESIDENTIAL STAND AFTER SON IS INJURED AT WORK

A HARARE family is demanding a residential stand, and car from a building contractor, as compensation for the injuries their son suffered at work.
The Mashoko family claims their son, Billy Mashoko, 18, who
was injured at work deserves more in terms of compensation.
“At first, the contractor agreed to pay for all bills for
Billy to be treated.
“However, the contractor, Witness Hungwe, is saying he is
not responsible,” said Milton Mashoko, the family spokesperson.
Milton accused Hungwe of being a heartless individual.
“Billy’s mom went to an Apostolic church and they told her
that if they don’t pray Billy will die.
“When he was operated on, he lost his voice for four days.
“Now, our main worry is that they are refusing to pay for
surgery on his other leg and the doctors are now sending him home,” he said.
Contacted for comment, Hungwe said he settled all the
hospital bills.
He said the only challenge are the family’s awkward demands
in the form of a car and residential stand.
“They claimed they wanted a residential stand and a car for
them to take Billy from the hospital.
“I don’t know why they came to the newspaper since this
issue must be solved privately and what I can only say is that these people are
greedy.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment