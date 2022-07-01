FAMILY DEMANDS CAR, RESIDENTIAL STAND AFTER SON IS INJURED AT WORK

A HARARE family is demanding a residential stand, and car from a building contractor, as compensation for the injuries their son suffered at work.

The Mashoko family claims their son, Billy Mashoko, 18, who was injured at work deserves more in terms of compensation.

“At first, the contractor agreed to pay for all bills for Billy to be treated.

“However, the contractor, Witness Hungwe, is saying he is not responsible,” said Milton Mashoko, the family spokesperson.

Milton accused Hungwe of being a heartless individual.

“Billy’s mom went to an Apostolic church and they told her that if they don’t pray Billy will die.

“When he was operated on, he lost his voice for four days.

“Now, our main worry is that they are refusing to pay for surgery on his other leg and the doctors are now sending him home,” he said.

Contacted for comment, Hungwe said he settled all the hospital bills.

He said the only challenge are the family’s awkward demands in the form of a car and residential stand.

“They claimed they wanted a residential stand and a car for them to take Billy from the hospital.

“I don’t know why they came to the newspaper since this issue must be solved privately and what I can only say is that these people are greedy.” H Metro