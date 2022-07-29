EX PRISONER CONS FORMER CELLMATE'S WIFE

A MUTARE ex-convict recently pretended to be a spiritual healer and stole property from his former cellmate’s wife.

Simbarashe Godfrey Chipepera appeared before Mutare magistrate, Ms Thandiwe Sibanda.

He pleaded guilty to the theft charges he was facing. Chipepera was remanded in custody to August 8 for trial.

The court heard that Chipepera visited his former cellmate’s wife, Ms Fadzanai Chigodora in Chikanga, Mutare, and pretended to be a spiritual healer.

He lied that he had been sent by Ms Chigodora’s husband who was in remand prison to perform some rituals so that he could be released.

The rituals were also allegedly meant to free the family from the misfortunes stalking them. Appearing for the State, Mr Joseph Gundumura said Chipepera also demanded that Ms Chigodora’s ailing in-laws should attend the ceremony as he wanted to pray for them.

As the ceremony’s logistics were being put in place, Ms Chigodora allowed Chipepera into her house and prepared a meal for him.

“Ms Chigodora then left Chipepera in the lounge as she went to take a bath. Upon her return, she found Chiperera gone. She discovered that her smartphone and laptop were missing,” said Mr Gundumura.

The stolen property is yet to be recovered. Manica Post