EMULATE ED : MUTSVANGWA TELLS WOMEN

The Zanu PF Women’s League leadership in Chimanimani must emulate President Mnangagwa’s solution-based leadership as well as safeguarding the country’s sovereignty, the league’s secretary for administration Cde Monica Mutsvangwa has said.
Addressing the district’s Zanu PF Women’s League leadership
yesterday, Cde Mutsvangwa said it was the duty of the party leadership to
safeguard the country’s reputation while passing such a patriotic mindset to
youths. The meeting was meant to celebrate and thank the district leadership
for nominating her as an uncontested member at the provincial Women’s League
conference in May.
She said she will be going across all Manicaland districts
thanking the women who nominated her.
“I am going around the province with these celebrations
because you nominated me. That only is cause for celebration for the love that
you have for me,” she said.
“You showed me that you have trust and confidence in me and
I will not let you down. You must not be distracted by the enemy who is working
day and night to try and de-campaign the ruling party ahead of the 2023
elections.
“This is our country, our freedom fighters fought for it.
Do not lose focus because our President is a problem solver who is working
tirelessly to find solutions for all our problems.”
Cde Mutsvangwa also urged the Women’s League leadership to
provide solutions instead of more problems for the people they lead.
“President Mnangagwa is not going backwards when it comes
to problem solving. All he thinks about is creating opportunities for his
people.
“When he realised that climate change was negatively
impacting the country’s productivity, he introduced the climate smart
agriculture (Pfumvudza/ Intwasa) and as we speak we have an excess harvest from
last year in store as a country.
“He did not stop there, when he realised that there were
water woes in different areas, he introduced the Presidential Borehole Drilling
Programme and just last week, nutrition gardens were also brought forward.
“Those are the true qualities of leadership and should not
be looked down on. Emulate those qualities while also making sure that the 5
million votes the party is targeting come the 2023 elections, are met or even
surpassed,” she said.
Cde Mutsvangwa also encouraged the women to shun
factionalism.
She later donated 2 500kg of maize meal to elderly women in
the district. Herald
