EMBARRASSING : JOANA DISMISSES VIDEO EVIDENCE

A LAWYER representing Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Joannah Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri yesterday dismissed video evidence submitted by the State linking the duo to charges of faking abduction as embarrassing.

The State through its witness, officer-in-charge Cyber security laboratory Muvhuro Mhlanga, had submitted the video as evidence that the duo was captured at Chicken Inn, Belgravia at the time it was said to have been abducted.

However, the video produced in court did not show Mamombe and Chimbiri or their vehicle registration number. The witness was at pains to identify the people being shown on the video as they were not clear.

At one time prosecutor, Michael Reza asked Mhlanga to explain what he meant when he said there was a woman seen disembarking from the vehicle.

“You said you observed a woman wearing a hat?” Reza asked.

Mhlanga replied: “No Your Worship, I did not say a woman, but a person wearing a hat.”

Mhlanga was asked by Reza to identify the two women who appeared on the video.

Mhlanga said they were the Chicken Inn employees who are alleged to have seen Mamombe and Chimbiri.

Mamombe and Chimbiri’s lawyer Alec Muchadehama said the video produced in court had no link to his clients.

However, Chief Magistrate Faith Mushure accepted the videos as evidence, saying they should be tendered in court with Muchadehama given an opportunity to cross-examine the witness.

In the morning, the State had tried to use another flash disk to play the video, but Muchadehama objected, saying the State should have given them the same for examination before it was produced in court.

Mushure postponed the trial to Friday next week.

Mamombe and Chimbiri were allegedly abducted by suspected State security agents, and dumped in rural Bindura after they had been abused. Newsday