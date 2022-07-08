ED PROMOTES THREE COLONELS

President Mnangagwa, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the
Zimbabwe Defence Forces, yesterday promoted three Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA)
colonels to the rank of Brigadier-General.
Sigauke
The promotions are in terms of the Defence Act.
The three veterans of the liberation struggle are Canisius
Moyo, George Chinoingira and Samuel Mpabanga.
Conferring the new ranks to the three during an investiture
ceremony at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks, Commander ZNA, Lieutenant-General
David Sigauke, called on the general officers to continue safeguarding the
gains of the country’s hard won independence.
“You will continue to serve the nation with patriotism and
loyalty as you have demonstrated over the years. This recognition should give
you energy and strength to exhibit exemplary attributes as you pursue your
various endeavours after service.
“I therefore encourage you to continue supporting
Government programmes and His Excellency’s vision of transforming Zimbabwe into
an upper middle income society by 2030,” Lt-Gen Sigauke said. Herald
