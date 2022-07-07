DON'T DO IT : MAGISTRATE WARNS MAHERE

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere was yesterday warned to desist from taking pictures and posting them on social media during court sessions.
This came after she took pictures of a prosecutor handling
her matter and posted on social media during her trial on communicating
falsehoods prejudicial to the State.
Mahere was warned by Harare regional magistrate, Mr Tinei
Manwere, after the prosecution team of Mr Oscar Madhume and Mrs Netsai
Mushayabasa, complained of her conduct.
Mahere was said to have taken a picture of Mrs Mushayabasa
when she was putting across charges to her and posted it on social media.
Mr Madhume told the court that the social media post
attracted comments that dented the integrity of the prosecution and their
personalities.
Mahere acknowledged taking the picture and posting it
saying she only captured the courtroom and hinted that her trial had opened.
Her charges arose after she tweeted that a police officer
had beaten to death a baby strapped to her mother with ban in Harare.
In a separate matter, two CCC legislators Job Sikhala and
Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole, accused of inciting members of the public to cause
violence that left a trail of destruction to properties in Nyatsime, Beatrice
also appeared in court yesterday.
Sikhala and Sithole, who represents Zengeza West and
Chitungwiza North constituencies respectively, complained of being denied
access to their lawyer while at remand prison.
They also complained of being denied medical attention
while in custody.
The State led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti noted the complaints
and undertook to launch an investigation into the issues.
Mr Mutsokoti also undertook to furnish the court with a
report on the day Sikhala and Sithole return to court.
He had applied that the two return to court on August 2
pending investigations into the matter.
Mr Jeremiah Bamu, appearing for Sikhala and Sithole,
opposed the postponement saying State was yet to furnish them with a video and
details of lorries that the State alleged were used to ferry people to Nyatsime
for them to mount an application challenging placement on remand of the two
legislators.
He said the video and information would assist them in
proving that Sikhala and Sithole were not related to the allegations raised by
the State.
The State is expected to respond to Sikhala and Sitholes’
submissions this morning with regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje expected
to make a ruling in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, the trial of five CCC members Joana Mamombe,
Cecelia Chimbiri, Stanley Manyenga, Lovejoy Chitengu and Makomborero
Haruzivishe, who are accused of staging an illegal demonstration in Harare
during the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, was postponed to July 20 and 21 for trial
continuation.
The five are charged with participating in a public
gathering with intention to cause public violence and alternatively violating
the Covid-19 regulations.
They appeared before magistrate Mr Taurai Manwere. Herald
0 comments:
Post a Comment