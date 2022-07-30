DINHA SHOOTING : NO ARRESTS

Police have intensified investigations into the attempted robbery on National Railways of Zimbabwe chairperson Advocate Martin Dinha on Tuesday night while he was driving through South Greendale.

Adv Dinha says he accidentally shot himself in the thigh during the attempted robbery.

He reported that armed robbers tracked him as he was driving away from the nearby Cresta Lodge and blocked his way on the intersection of Leander and Metcalf Roads, a block away from Samora Machel Avenue East at around 10:40pm.

Adv Dinha reported that as he was driving from Cresta Lodge, he suspected that a car was following him.

Upon reaching the intersection on a side road in Greendale, he reported that a second car blocked his vehicle at the front, while the trailing car blocked him from behind. One of the rear robbers then produced an AK47 rifle, while another produced a machete.

Adv Dinha reported that he fired a warning shot and at the same time the suspects’ AK47 jammed before the two robbers advanced and attacked him.

He reported that during the subsequent scuffle, he shot himself on the thigh and the robbers fled.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations were underway.

“The ZRP is still investigating a shooting incident which occurred on July 26, 2022 at around 2240hours at corner Leander and Metcalf Roads, Greendale, Harare,” he said. “Advocate Martin Dinha was involved in a shoot-out with three robbery suspects who were armed with a machete and a suspected AK47 rifle.

“Advocate Dinha’s firearm, a CZ Pistol accidentally discharged, resulting in him being shot on the leg.” No arrests have been made and the matter has since been referred to the CID Homicide Section for further investigations. Herald