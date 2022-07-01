COTTCO BOSS ARRESTED

Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) managing director Pious Manamike and the company’s head of marketing, operations, ginning and logistics, Maxwell Njanji, have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) over corruption.
Zacc spokesperson Commissioner John Makamure has confirmed
the arrest.
He said the two were arrested for “corruptly concealing
from a principal a personal interest in a transaction as defined in Section 173
of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23 and money
laundering as defined by Section 8 of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of
Crime Act [CAP 9:24]”.
Manamike, who was arrested on June 28, appeared at the
Harare Magistrates Court yesterday and was remanded in custody to today for
bail application.
Njanji was arrested yesterday, detained at Avondale Police
Station, and is expected to appear in court today for initial remand. Herald
