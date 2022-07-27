CONT MHLANGA IN HOSPITAL

VETERAN author, playwright, actor and director Cont Mhlanga was last Friday hospitalised and is under close medical supervision, the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) revealed yesterday.
His medical condition was not disclosed.
In a statement, NACZ communications and marketing manager,
Rodney Ruwende said Mhlanga is stable and responding well to treatment.
“The National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) would like to
advise stakeholders and practitioners in the cultural and Creative Industries
(CCIs) and the general public that Nama legend Mr Cont Mhlanga has been
admitted to a health care facility in Bulawayo.
“He has been under constant and close medical supervision
since Friday, 22 July and is stable and responding well to treatment. The
Mhlanga family is requesting members of the public to remain hopeful and keep
him and the family in their prayers,” read the statement.
Ruwende asked the public to keep Mhlanga in their thoughts
and prayers.
“The Mhlanga family is requesting members of the public to
remain hopeful and keep him and the family in their prayers. While,
understandably, as international art and cultural icon Cont’s health condition
raises a lot of interest, however, members of the public are encouraged to
resist the temptation of raising unwarranted alarm over his health condition.
“The Family spokesperson Miss Gcina Mhlanga, Fairtalk
Communications and the NACZ will from now on be responsible for communicating
any relevant information related to Mr Mhlanga’s illness. All other statements
emanating from sources other than the ones mentioned above should not be
regarded as the official position of the family or his close associates,” he
said.
Ruwende urged members of the public to desist from raising
unwarranted alarm over his health condition.
“Meanwhile, the NACZ would like to urge players in the
sector and the public to exercise restraint and desist from communicating
private family matters on public platforms. The NACZ implores practitioners not
to abuse the social media space to communicate false and unverified information
following the events of the past two days where players have been communicating
about the health of Nama legend Cont Mhlanga.
“Members of the public should disregard any messages
circulating on social media purporting to be representing his family and
seeking financial assistance for his medical treatment. The Mhlanga family is
grateful for the words of encouragement and prayers and appreciates the love
that has been shown by practitioners in the CCIs and members of the public
during this period,” he said. Chronicle
