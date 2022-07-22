CHILDREN STRIPPED OF BELONGINGS AS THEY LAY DEAD IN TAVERN

Some of the children who died at the Enyobeni tavern last month were stripped of their belongings as they lay dead on the tavern floor, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.
Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said police arrested four people
believed to have stolen from the deceased in the early hours of June 26 when
the tragedy unfolded.
Kinana said the suspects were aged between 16 and 21.
“The suspects are alleged to have been involved in theft of
the deceaseds' belongings from Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park. The arrests are
a sequel to the investigation which started immediately after the reported
deaths of 21 children,” said Kinana.
“Detectives followed up on information which prompted the
arrest of suspects.".
The first three suspects were arrested on Thursday while
the fourth and youngest was arrested at his home on Friday.
“The 16-year-old is in the custody of his parents in terms
of the Child Justice Act which stipulates an underage child may not be detained
in police cells,” said Kinana.
“The stolen and recovered items included shoes, weaves,
clothes and a watch belonging to some of the children who died. Some items have
been identified by families while others are yet to be identified. They were
recovered in the homes of the suspects.”
The four face charges of theft, possession of suspected
stolen property and defeating the ends of justice. They are expected to appear
in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.
Kinana highlighted that the four were not implicated in the
deaths.
The cause of death has not been established. Times
