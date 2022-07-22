CHILDREN STRIPPED OF BELONGINGS AS THEY LAY DEAD IN TAVERN



Some of the children who died at the Enyobeni tavern last month were stripped of their belongings as they lay dead on the tavern floor, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

Brig Tembinkosi Kinana said police arrested four people believed to have stolen from the deceased in the early hours of June 26 when the tragedy unfolded.

Kinana said the suspects were aged between 16 and 21.

“The suspects are alleged to have been involved in theft of the deceaseds' belongings from Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park. The arrests are a sequel to the investigation which started immediately after the reported deaths of 21 children,” said Kinana.

“Detectives followed up on information which prompted the arrest of suspects.".

The first three suspects were arrested on Thursday while the fourth and youngest was arrested at his home on Friday.

“The 16-year-old is in the custody of his parents in terms of the Child Justice Act which stipulates an underage child may not be detained in police cells,” said Kinana.

“The stolen and recovered items included shoes, weaves, clothes and a watch belonging to some of the children who died. Some items have been identified by families while others are yet to be identified. They were recovered in the homes of the suspects.”

The four face charges of theft, possession of suspected stolen property and defeating the ends of justice. They are expected to appear in the East London magistrate's court on Monday.

Kinana highlighted that the four were not implicated in the deaths.

The cause of death has not been established. Times