CHILD IS YOURS : MAN TOLD 15 YEARS AFTER ONE NIGHT STAND

A HARARE woman dragged her former lover to court claiming $50 000 as maintenance for a child he allegedly sired, after a one night stand, 15 years ago.
The matter came to light when Mercy Muchara approached the
Harare Civil Court, accusing Wonder Chizeve of neglecting his child.
However, Wonder argued he only became aware of the child’s
existence recently, accusing Muchara of victimising him, after the death of her
husband.
He sensationally claimed the child was not his.
“The child is not mine, she never told me about the child
during the past 15 years. We were never in a relationship, we only met in a bar
and we had a one-night stand,” said Chizeve. He told the court that a child
could not have been conceived since they used protection.
“We used protection although she later told me that the
condom had burst the following morning.
“After some time she got married and we never saw each
other until recently when she came back claiming I was her child’s father.
“The child carries another man’s last name and I am told
she lost the man in question to Covid-19, hence she is trying to pin me to a
child I am not responsible for,” said Chizeve.
In response, Mercy told the court that it was true that it
was a one-night stand but she was sure Chizeve was the father of the child.
“Yes, I didn’t say any word for the past 15 years because I
wanted to protect my marriage but, since my husband died, I decided to tell the
truth so that Chizeve can maintain his child.”
After hearing both parties, magistrate Judith Taruvinga
dismissed the case for lack of merit. H Metro
