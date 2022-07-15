CHAMISA APPOINTS SHADOW CABINET

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has named his shadow cabinet, which interestingly does not constitute his loyalist MPs who remain in parliament under the MDC Alliance identity.
Chamisa’s shadow cabinet, the first ever under his newly
constituted opposition, sees one of his deputies Tendai Biti – a former finance
minister – assume his familiar role.
“This serves to inform your office that Hon Prosper C.
Mutseyami shall be the party chief whip and he will be deputised by Sichelesile
Mahlangu,” wrote Chamisa in his correspondence to Parliament Speaker Advocate
Jacob Mudenda.
“The party has also made the following appointments to
shadow the substantive Ministry.
“The shadow cabinet members are Tendai Biti (Finance and
Economic Development), Charlton Hwende (Defence and War veterans), Willias
Madzimure (Industry and Commerce), Susan Matsunga (Women’s affairs, Community,
Small and Medium Enterprises Development) and Judith Tobaiwa (Health and Child
Care)…”
Fani Munengami was named Primary and Secondary Education,
Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development),
Happymore Chidziva (Youth, Sport, Arts – and Recreation), Wellington Chikombo
(Local Government and Public Works), Eric Murai (Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries,
Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, Johnson Matambo (Environment, Climate
Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry) while Settlement Chikwinya was named
as Transport and Infrastructure Development shadow minister.
Chamisa named Bulawayo legislator Kucaca Phulu as Justice
Legal and Parliamentary Affairs shadow minister, Murisi Zwizwai (Mines and
Mining Development), Prince Sibanda (Information Communication Technology,
Postal and Courier Services) and Dickson Tarusenga (Energy and Power
Development).
The opposition leader also appointed Godfret Koster to be
the Caucus secretary for the CCC party in the National Assembly.
“Your cooperation in this regard is sincerely appreciated
and may your office render to them the support they may need,” said Chamisa.
A shadow cabinet is made up of senior members of the main
opposition party who act as spokespeople for the opposition in specific policy
areas.
Shadow ministers are appointed by the leader of the
opposition and generally take roles that mirror the current government.
Their job is to scrutinise those they ‘shadow’ in
government, and develop policies for their party. Zimlive
