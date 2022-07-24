BUSINESSMAN'S NEW LOVER HARASSING ME

A 33-year-old Harare woman was granted a peace order against local businessman, Norman “Exiles” Zanga whom she had been in a four-year relationship with.

Cyder Muchemwa had earlier this month applied for a peace order in terms of Interim protection order Domestic Violence Act (Chapter 5:16) against Zanga at the Harare civil courts.

According to Muchemwa, Zanga had been pestering her to reconcile and she was receiving threats from his new girlfriend who is based in Dubai.

“I no longer want this kind of relationship or reunion with him and am failing to understand why he is forcing me to go back into that toxic marriage,” Muchemwa said.

“I have been receiving death threats from a girl whom Zanga confessed to have cheated me with through phone calls from a private number.”

She said Zanga’s new girlfriend created a ghost Tik Tok account where she posted intimate pictures with Zanga and tagged her teenage daughter. However, Zanga claims his former girlfriend was misleading the court.

In her ruling, magistrate Sharon Mashavire granted the protection order in Muchemwa’s favour.

Zanga operates Homeground butchery in Harare which has gained popularity for Gango, a dish which is prepared with different types of meats. Standard