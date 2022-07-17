BURNA BOY : WHY A REJECTED ZANU PF SCARF

INTERNATIONAL star Burna Boy who once endorsed the #ZimbabweanLivesMatter hashtag in 2020, has confirmed refusing to wear a Zanu PF scarf in exchange of money when he came to Zimbabwe.
The Nigerian singer was in Harare in June and performed at
Belgravia Sports Club.
It’s reported that he was offered the scarf with the
national colours, which has been made popular by President Emmerson Mnangagwa
who clads it at every public appearance.
Burna Boy refused the offer and went on to refuse the money
dangled for him to endorse the ‘scarf’.
In an interview with New Media City, the artist said he did
not accept the offer because he does not believe in “politics and trickery”.
“I have turned down things that even a greater man than me
could not turn down, because I do not want any involvement in politics and
trickery,” Burna Boy said.
“You know I have already made my stance clear. There is no
reason for surprises. It’s natural. It is who I am. It’s just what it is. If
you don’t like fishing, you don’t like it.”
In 2020, Burna Boy endorsed the hashtag
#ZimbabweanLivesMatter which trended on social media. More celebrities,
politicians and human rights groups joined the campaign advocating against the
human rights abuse by the Mnangagwa administration.
Recently artists have turned to political parties – the
recent is Chillspot Records’ Levels and Fantan who performed at a Zanu PF rally
addressed by Mnangagwa in Epworth.
Sandra Ndebele is leading the Bulawayo chapter of the Young
Women for ED movement and Mai TT openly supported the Zanu PF leader.
Comedian and musician Kapfupi also openly confessed his
admiration for Mnangagwa while urban grooves pioneer Sani Makhalima, Loraine
Guyo and Seh Calaz among others have also been rooting for the leader of the
opposition Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa.
In our previous interview with arts guru Cont Mhlanga said
politicians have abused arts.
“It’s all about the confusion in the arts industry,”
Mhlanga said.
“The confusion was deliberately caused by politicians,
after there was a rise in opposition.
“Politicians were desperate for numbers so they moved into
using arts which is a huge constituency hence they used artists for mileage.
“The arts industry is dead, we are only left with the
political industry hence artists have ceased to be artists, and we now have
activists masquerading as artists.
“If one aligns himself or herself to a certain political
party you are no longer an artist but a political activist. You will be
compromised to then give people artistry which is free and fair.”
Mhlanga went on to say that the audience were not gullible
to follow trends and politicians.
“The audience can see what the artists are doing and stop
aligning with them,” he said.
“The people are not fools, look at the artists who have
aligned themselves with politicians, most of them if not all have not performed
for a paying public in years that should show you that people are gullible.” Standard
