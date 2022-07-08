ANOTHER TEACHERS UNION BOSS CHARGED WITH MURDER



AMALGAMATED Rural Teachers Union leader, Robson Chere, was yesterday hauled to court to answer murder charges emanating from 2016.

Chere was not asked to plead when he appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded him in custody and referred him to the High Court for bail consideration.

The court heard that on June 1, 2016 Chere, and Obert Masaraure, who has already appeared in court, together with accomplices still at large, were in the company of the late Roy Issa at a hotel in Harare, where they were drinking.

It is the State’s case that they moved from another hotel in the CBD where they were booked in Room 712 and continued their drinking spree.

The State alleges that during the drinking spree, a misunderstanding arose, among them.

Chere allegedly ganged up with his accomplices and assaulted Issa with unknown weapons.

It is alleged that, in order to try and conceal the offence, they misrepresented that the deceased jumped off, through the window, which resulted in his death

The body of the deceased was taken for postmortem and the pathologist concluded that the cause of death was brain damage, compound skull fracture and head trauma.

Further investigations identified people who witnessed the events leading to Issa’s death.

Anesu Chirenje Appeared for the State. H Metro