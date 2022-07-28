ADVOCATE DINHA IN SHOOT OUT WITH ROBBERS IN HRE

ADVOCATE Martin Dinha was attacked by robbers at an intersection in Greendale on Tuesday night.
Adv Dinha was left nursing injuries on his thigh following
a shoot-out with two unidentified robbers. National police spokesperson,
Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident, saying
investigations have since begun.
“Police are investigating an attempted robbery case that
took place in Greendale and investigations are in progress,” said Ass Comm
Nyathi.
“More details will be released in due course,” he said.
Circumstances, according to sources close to Adv Dinha,
were that he was driving from Cresta Lodge, at around 10pm, when he suspected
that a car was following him.
“Upon reaching an intersection, another car was reported to
have blocked his vehicle.
The one trailing him then blocked him from behind. “One of
the suspects produced an AK47 rifle and the other was armed with a machete.
“Advocate Dinha was reported to have fired a warning shot
and the suspects’ AK47 jammed and the two advanced and attacked him. Advocate
Dinha shot himself on the thigh, during the skirmish, and the suspects ran
away,” said the source. H Metro
