200 000 ZIMBAS FACE DEPORTATION FROM SA

NEARLY 200 000 Zimbabweans working in South Africa face deportation upon expiry of their Zimbabwe Exemption Permits (ZEP) on December 31 this year if they do not migrate to other eligible permits.
There are four different permits available namely, student
visa, business visa, spousal visa and work permit visa and applicants must find
one that best suits their situation.
However, there are strict conditions for getting the
permits.
This has led to the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa
holding marathon meetings with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) as
well as members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs in an
effort to find common ground and avert a potential deportation disaster.
The ZEP cancellation and requirement to apply for a new
visa aligns with the department’s review of all visas issued from as far back
as 2004, but Zimbabweans are the only ones who have to re-apply for a visa at
the moment.
For one to get a student visa, they ought to provide proof
of being admitted at a registered learning institution in terms of section 1 of
the South African Schools Act, 1996 as well as a college established in terms
of the Further Education and Training Colleges Act, 2006.
Students are required to provide proof of medical cover
renewed annually for the period of study with a medical scheme registered in
terms of the Medical Schemes Act.
To get a work visa, the applicant must prove they are
filling a critical skill post and that their employer cannot find an equally
qualified South African for the job.
Chairperson of the Zimbabwe Community in South Africa, Mr
Ngqabutho Mabhena, said talks with the ANC party and parliamentarians were
underway.
“As Zimbabwe community in SA, working with the African
Diaspora Forum, we are in talks with the ruling ANC as well as the Portfolio
Committee on Home Affairs because these are policymakers.
“You will note that the ANC is going for a policy
conference in July and we are raising these issues with them to highlight that
while we respect the ANC led Government’s position, we believe there is room to
review that decision given that maybe there was no proper analysis,” he said in
an interview.
“We believe perhaps there was an assumption that everyone
would be able to move to other permits with no regards to people with no skill
and these are issues we are raising with the ANC as a political party,” said Mr
Mabhena.
He said while there has not been tangible positions from
the talks, they shall continue with engagement and keep communication lines
open.
“We also understand the pressure on the ground because
unemployment is rising and stands at 35 percent while we are also alive to the
fact that some political parties used these statistics to win votes in the 2021
local government elections so I can not say for certain that they are listening
to us or not, but what is key is that we are talking,” said Mr Mabhena.
The South African Home Affairs department estimates that
178 412 Zimbabweans were granted exemptions.
According to a critical skills list released by the Home
Affairs Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi on February 2 this year, there are 101 jobs that meet the set
requirements.
The jobs and are mostly sciences related and the qualifications
needed make it almost impossible for the generality of Zimbabweans working in
South Africa to get the visa.
According to the South African Department of Home Affairs
website, from time to time the Minister of Home Affairs publishes a Critical
Skills list in a Government Gazette.
Prior to submitting an application for a Critical Skills
Work Visa, the applicant is required to have his or her foreign
qualification(s) translated by a sworn translator into one of the official
languages of the Republic and to have such qualification(s) evaluated by the
South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA).
The applicant is also required to obtain written
confirmation(s) from a professional body, council or board recognised by SAQA
or any relevant government department confirming the skills or qualifications
of the applicant and appropriate post qualification experience.
In the event that any law in South Africa requires one to
be professionally registered in order to practice one’s profession, the
application must contain proof of an application made for a certificate of
registration with the professional body, council or board recognised by SAQA.
Business visa applicants need to have a certificate showing
that they have at least R5 million available in cash, or at least R5 million in
cash and capital to be invested in South Africa.
“The following documents must form part of a business visa
application; a certificate issued by a Chartered Accountant or a Professional
Accountant registered with the South African Institute of Professional
Accountants to the effect that you have at least R5 000 000 available in cash,
or at least R5 000 000 in cash and capital to be invested in the Republic, a
recommendation from the Department of Trade and Industry regarding the
feasibility of the business and the contribution of the business to the
national interest of the Republic and an undertaking that at least 60 percent
of the total staff compliment to be employed in the operations of the business
shall be South African citizens or permanent residents employed permanently in
various positions,” reads part of the business visa requirements. Herald
