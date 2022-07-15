15 SHOT DEAD IN SOWETO TAVERN



The death toll of the shooting at the Soweto tavern has risen to 15.

The shooting took place at the Mdlalose tavern in the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East in the early hours of Sunday.

Several people were left injured in Soweto with 14 deaths initially being confirmed by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Police at the scene of a shooting in a tavern that saw at least 15 people dead. The Emazulweni tavern in Nomzamo Park in Soweto, 10 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Police at the scene of a shooting at a tavern that saw at least 15 people die. The Emazulwini tavern in Nomzamo Park in Soweto, 10 July 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

“It is reported that on [Sunday] at about 00:30, a group of men armed with rifles and 9mm pistols entered the tavern and started shooting randomly at the patrons who were sitting inside.

“23 people were shot, 12 of whom were declared dead on the scene, while 11 were rushed to a nearby hospital. Two more were later declared dead at the hospital,” Gauteng Police Commissioner Elias Mawela said in a statement on Sunday.

Earlier, Mawela told Newzroom Afrika preliminary investigations have indicated armed suspect/s – who fled in a Toyota Quantum – opened fire at patrons in the tavern while “they were enjoying themselves”.

“All of a sudden they heard some gunshots… others thought it was outside and then when they saw that some people are dropping dead inside others pretended as if they are also injured or dead,” he explained.