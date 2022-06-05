ZTA GETS NEW BOSS

THE Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has appointed Ms Winnie Muchanyuka as its substantive chief executive officer.

She takes over from ZTA chief operating officer Mr Givemore Chidzidzi who has been acting CEO since 2019.

ZTA board chairperson Mr Ray Mawerera confirmed the appointment to The Sunday Mail.

“It is true that she is now our CEO,” said Mr Mawerera.

Sources said Ms Muchanyuka is set to be officially unveiled at an event this week.

She started her career in the tourism industry as an air hostess at Air Zimbabwe, before joining Swiss Air, where she spent seven years as a sales representative. Ms Muchanyuka then joined South African Airways as a sales executive and rose through the ranks to become the airliner’s country head.

She sits on the Tourism Business Council of Zimbabwe and Chinhoyi University School of Tourism boards. Sunday Mail